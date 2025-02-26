Traffic alert: Bus route suspended from Lynnwood to Mountlake Terrace

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Service on the 1 Line from Lynnwood City Center to Mountlake Terrace is suspended from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sound Transit reported.

Traffic officials said “a necessary preventative maintenance inspection” is underway.

The Lynnwood City Center is also closed at this time. However, trains from Angle Lake to Mountlake Terrace are still running.

Sound Transit said Link Shuttle buses have been ordered to replace the 1 Line route.

“Updates will be provided once Link Shuttle buses are available,” Sound Transit wrote in its alert. “Passengers are encouraged to seek alternative service options and plan ahead for additional travel time.”

Traffic officials noted passengers can also use routes 112 or 130 for transportation between Lynnwood City Center and Mountlake Terrace.

For a map of alternative routes, visit Sound Transit’s website.

