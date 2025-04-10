Tourist from Seattle spends week in jail after getting too close to Old Faithful

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A tourist from Seattle was arrested after venturing too close to Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.

“Ms. Flaherty left the boardwalk and viewing area surrounding Old Faithful geyser and walked approximately 10 feet onto the cone of Old Faithful,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Wyoming, stated. “Some of her conduct was captured on video by another park visitor.”

She pled guilty to violating a state statute. She served seven days in jail and paid $40 in court fees.

Walking on the thermal grounds in the park “can be extremely dangerous,” Yellowstone National Park officials told The New York Times due to scalding hot water flowing just below the surface of the thin ground.

“The No. 1 priority is public safety, but natural resources are also important in places like Yellowstone National Park,” Lori Hogan, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wyoming, told The New York Times. “More dangerous offenses, like thermal trespass or wildlife disturbance, could potentially lead to jail time, while minor violations might result in fines or warnings. The public should understand the violations and their consequences before visiting.”

Deaths caused by Old Faithful, other hot springs in Yellowstone

Since 1872, the year Yellowstone National Park was established, there have been 22 deaths due to scalding after intentionally entering or falling into the park’s hot springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. In comparison, just 10 people have died from bison and bear attacks combined in that same time span.

