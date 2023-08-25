‘Touch and Go’ to Starbucks! Ed Sheeran makes surprise appearance at Pike Place

SEATTLE — Just ‘Thinking Out Loud,’ but if you heard Ed Sheeran was making a secret appearance in Seattle before his Lumen Field show Saturday night, would you go?

Fans are clamoring to the Starbucks on Pike Place Friday afternoon after the word ‘Sparked’ out on his Instagram that he would be slinging pumpkin spice lattes before his show at the Paramount Theatre.

There might be a ‘Small Bump’ in fans buying coffee, but ‘What Do I Know?’

Some might get a ‘Photograph,’ and others couldn’t be ‘Happier’ about the experience. It’s ‘Perfect.’

For those that can’t make it, ‘Life Goes On.’





