Top spots for parking tickets in Seattle

SEATTLE — If you’ve ever gotten a parking ticket in Seattle, you know it’s not cheap.

Now, KIRO 7’s Linzi Sheldon is finding out some of the top spots for getting a ticket.

KIRO 7 obtained data from SPD from the start of 2025 through the end of September.

The number one spot by far is Golden Gardens on Seaview Place, with over 3,600 tickets. The most common citation is for cars parking in spots reserved for vehicles with boat trailers.

Tickets at parks were common:

5900 Lake Washington, at Seward Park, had 428

7400 Sand Point Way, at Magnuson Park, had 370

The city issued almost 300 tickets at 1001 Boat Street, near the University Bridge. At 1050 Valley Street, right by the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI), SPD parking enforcement issued over 240 tickets, and a common citation was angle parking. We noticed multiple signs that say “back in angle parking only.”

The city’s written 287,000 parking tickets so far this year.

Most parking violations will cost you between $43 and $78, which is an increase of over 40% from last year.

