‘Too good to be true:’ Mariners fan with custom ‘Dump Here’ shirts catches Cal Raleigh’s HR ball

DETROIT — Sitting in the front row in left field at Comerica Park to watch the Mariners take on the Tigers, longtime M’s fan Jameson Turner came prepared with homemade end-of-season shirts for Cal Raleigh that said “Dump 61 Here.”

“When I was looking yesterday for these tickets, this is the only one that I could find that was front row. I thought I had a chance, you know, wearing my shirt. Maybe I’d get on TV or something. So, I didn’t expect he’d actually hit it to me, especially because I saw he was hitting left-handed today,” Turner told KIRO 7 in a Zoom call.

Turner got a little more than a quick TV appearance: Raleigh hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning that went right to him.

“I told the lady next to me, I said, ‘this is his last chance to hit the home run for me. That’s what I came here for,” Turner said. “And right after I said that, he hit it right to me.”

Incredible.



This Mariners fan is wearing a "Dump Here" t-shirt, and what did Big Dumper do?



... He dumped there.

Surrounded by a sea of Detroit orange, he catches the ball on a bounce and then takes off his “Dump 61 Here” shirt to place it on the dugout.

Coming prepared, he revealed a near-identical “Dump 62 Here” shirt on underneath.

“I waved at him right before he hit it, and I feel like he just aimed it right for me. It’s just too good to be true,” Turner said.

After the game, which Mariners won 8-4, Turner was able to meet Raleigh, who signed a bat and ball for him and told him to come back for game 4.

Turner, originally from Washington but now living in Las Vegas, planned on flying back home on Wednesday.

“Cal told me to come back and sit in the same spot,” Turner said. “He said he hopes I’ll be there tomorrow so he can hit it to me again.”

The Mariners organization gave him tickets so he can catch game 4 of the series.

They’re within a win of their first AL Championship Series since 2001. Their first chance to advance is on Wednesday afternoon in Game 4 at Comerica Park and if necessary, another opportunity awaits on Friday back in Seattle for a decisive Game 5.

From watching the Mariners play at the Kingdome as a kid to catching the Game 3 bounce homer, Turner hopes to see Seattle make it all the way.

“It’s frustrating to be a Mariners fan because they don’t usually go very far once they get to the playoffs, but maybe this year is different,” Turner said.

Turner said people have asked for his picture at bars and he has had several national media outlets reach out to him about his iconic catch and shirt swap.

The Mariners themselves called him a “PostSEAson Legend” on X.

“I’ll remember this for the rest of my life,” Turner told KIRO 7.

