Tolt Dam weekly alarm tests deactivated after Carnation officials announce plan to decommission dam

Seattle Public Utilities has deactivated the portion of the early warning alarm system that activates the weekly test alarms after the City of Carnation officials announced they have had enough of Seattle’s lack of progress to fix the system to keep residents safe after multiple false alarms in the past three years.

The system that administers the weekly tests and activates the alarms was deactivated on Thursday.

The system that activates the emergency alarms, when, for example, the dam should break, is still activated.

At a press conference Thursday morning, City of Carnation officials also announced plans to deactivate the dam and drain it, noting it will take several years, but they are steadfast in their plans.

Seattle Public Utilities controls the Tolt Dam. The reservoir provides drinking water to around 500,000 people in Seattle and its surrounding areas, but not Carnation.

