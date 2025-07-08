TikTok to lay off more than 60 employees at Bellevue office

BELLEVUE, Wash. — TikTok and its parent company ByteDance, will lay off more than 60 employees from its Bellevue office.

The two submitted separate state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications (WARN) on Monday.

The layoffs are expected to begin on July 28. A reason was not listed.

The Chinese-owned company has faced multiple bans in the U.S.

The deadline for ByteDance to divest from TikTok has been extended three times by President Donald Trump.

For now, TikTok continues to function for its 170 million users in the U.S.

According to Business Insider, ByteDance may be planning to create a separate U.S. version of TikTok, but details haven’t been disclosed.

The company has spent the last year grappling with the U.S. divest-or-ban law. The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFACA) refers to legislation that could lead to the banning of a foreign-owned application, such as TikTok, from operating in the U.S. unless it is divested from its foreign ownership.

Several bidders have come forward, interested in purchasing TikTok from ByteDance, but nothing has come to fruition as of July. Any sort of deal would require approval from both the U.S. and China.

©2025 Cox Media Group