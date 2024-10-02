Tickets now on sale for Point Defiance Zoolights

TACOMA, Wash. — Tickets are now on sale for Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium’s Zoolights.

It’s Pierce County’s largest holiday celebration, featuring over one million dazzling lights.

This year’s event will run from November 29 to January 5.

Guests will have a chance to see their favorite animals lit up by the holiday lights.

Almost every display is built in-house by the zoo’s electricians, carpenters, and maintenance staff.

This year’s experience will feature many favorites such as the majestic Mount Rainier, the spirited Seahawks Tree glowing in blue and green, and the stunning Tacoma Narrows Bridges.

However, Point Defiance Zoo says some new attractions are in the works.

There will be a safari in lights exhibit that will showcase illuminated tigers, elephants, giraffes, and lions.

There will also be a special tribute to Northwest Trek Wildlife Park featuring Northwest native animals like bears, moose and wolves.

Zoolights Ticket Pricing:

From November 29 to December 15:

Monday-Thursday: $14 general admission, $7 for members

Friday-Sunday: $20 general admission, $10 for members

Children 2 and under: Free

Parking: Free

From December 16 to January 5:

Nightly: $20 general admission, $10 for members

Children 2 and under: Free

Parking: Free

Tickets must be purchased online in advance. Limited flex tickets (valid any night) are available for $26.

