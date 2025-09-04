Thurston County SWAT team has 5-hour standoff with suspect in house crawl space

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says that its SWAT team handled a five-hour standoff with a suspect in the crawl space of a home.

The TCSO SWAT team was called to a home on Tilley Road, where the suspect was hiding.

They made several efforts to get the suspect to leave the crawl space for five hours.

Eventually, SWAT team members release gas to force the suspect out.

Once the suspect was out of the crawl space, he refused to listen to the officers’ commands and ran.

He was chased down and caught by K-9 Igo.

He was arrested for felony harassment and second-degree assault with a firearm.

©2025 Cox Media Group