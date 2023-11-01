Thurston County Sheriff’s Office facing $950K budget cut

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is facing budget cuts.
Sheriff Derek Sanders says the board of county commissioners directed the department to cut about $950,000.
Sanders met with the team to discuss what services are on the chopping block.
Sanders says he will be providing a list of what incidents deputies will no longer be able to respond to.
He says cuts are also dependent on Proposition 1 — a public safety tax. Voters will be deciding on that in the Nov. 7 General Election.
In September, Sanders declared a staffing emergency because there were so many job vacancies due to everything from retirements to injuries and medical leave, to long academy wait times.
