Thurston County Sheriff’s Office facing $950K budget cut

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is facing budget cuts.

Sheriff Derek Sanders says the board of county commissioners directed the department to cut about $950,000.

Sanders met with the team to discuss what services are on the chopping block.

Sanders says he will be providing a list of what incidents deputies will no longer be able to respond to.

He says cuts are also dependent on Proposition 1 — a public safety tax. Voters will be deciding on that in the Nov. 7 General Election.

In September, Sanders declared a staffing emergency because there were so many job vacancies due to everything from retirements to injuries and medical leave, to long academy wait times.

