Thurston County pot shop smash-and-grab ends with car fire, one suspect on the loose

A smash-and-grab at an Olympia pot shop ended with a fiery crash early Tuesday morning.

When deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, two different cars sped off.

One driver got away, the sheriff’s office confirmed, driving north on I-5. The other driver, however, crashed their car into a power pole after deputies deployed spike strips.

The car burst into flames after striking the pole. The cannabis plants in the car also caught fire.

The driver was arrested at the scene and subsequently booked into the Thurston County Jail for burglary, attempting to elude, and vehicle prowling, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

