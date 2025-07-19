Thurston County DUI suspect arrested after threatening to kill sheriff

A convicted felon who allegedly crashed a vehicle while intoxicated near Boston Harbor was arrested Friday night after making threats to kill deputies and the Thurston County sheriff, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene of a single-car crash in the Boston Harbor area, where they found a woman who claimed she had been driving.

However, multiple witnesses contradicted her, telling deputies a man had been behind the wheel.

Deputies located the man nearby and reported that he was “extremely intoxicated” and uncooperative.

He was arrested at the scene and placed in a WRAP restraint system, which is typically used to safely restrain combative individuals.

According to investigators, the woman had arrived after the crash and attempted to help the driver get away.

She then misled deputies by claiming responsibility for the crash.

During his arrest, the man reportedly told deputies to take him to jail so he can get out the next day and allegedly threatened to find the addresses of the deputies and Sheriff Derek Sanders to kill them once released.

The sheriff’s office said the man is a convicted felon with prior convictions for robbery and drive-by shooting.

Deputies are seeking a warrant to obtain a blood sample from the driver.

He is expected to be booked into jail for driving under the influence, felony harassment for threats to kill, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, and operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device.

The woman was also arrested on suspicion of providing false statements to law enforcement, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and aiding and abetting DUI.

The sheriff’s office said both individuals were taken into custody at the scene.

