Thurston County deputy injured in downtown Olympia crash

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A deputy with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office was injured following a collision with another car in downtown Olympia.

Officials say that neither driver was badly injured in the crash. However, the deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Olympia Police Department is investigating the collision.

Earlier today a TCSO deputy was involved in a collision with another driver in downtown Olympia. Neither driver was... Posted by Thurston County Sheriff on Thursday, November 16, 2023

