Thurston County deputies respond to 2 separate homicides Saturday morning

Deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate homicides Saturday morning, both on opposite sides of the county.

The first homicide occurred near Cooper Point Road, where all available detectives responded to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any additional information about the first homicide.

The second homicide occurred near Old McKenna Road in Yelm. Yelm police are assisting with the investigation, as available deputies were working on the first homicide.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is working to bring in additional deputies on overtime to assist with 911 calls in the region.

KIRO 7 is working to gather more information about these incidents.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate suspected homicides that occurred within 2 hours of each... Posted by Thurston County Sheriff on Saturday, March 9, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group