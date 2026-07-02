No more warnings: WA drivers will be fined if caught speeding in work zones

WASHINGTON — Speeding in work zones is about to get a lot more expensive.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is expanding its work zone speed camera program to try to help protect road crews.

The agency says too many drivers are speeding through active work zones.

“We see speeds, 90-plus miles-an-hour through our work zones. We really just want folks to slow down,” said Kyle Miller, the program manager for WSDOT.

To reduce speeds, WSDOT launched its work zone speed camera program in April 2025.

Drivers with a first-time infraction only got a warning.

But as of July 1, drivers have to pay $125 for the first ticket and $248 for each additional ticket.

“Near misses and other stuff like that, we listen to the experiences of the folks on the ground who are actually in the work zones themselves,” said Miller, who helps direct where the ten mobile cameras will go next.

Last year in Washington, there were more than 1,500 work zone crashes.

WSDOT says the program has helped bring speeds down and cameras will only be used where road crews are actively working.

“I’m all for safety in a work zone, no question,” said a driver from Woodinville. “I’m in construction myself, so I’m all for it, but $125? I don’t know.”

WSDOT says every infraction is reviewed by a state trooper.

And what if drivers don’t pay up?

WSDOT says it won’t go on your record, but it will be sent to the Department of Licensing (DOL) when it’s time to register your vehicle.

WSDOT says the fines collected are used to pay for the program.

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