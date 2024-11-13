Thurston County corrections deputy in training resigns after making ‘discriminatory remarks’

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Thurston County corrections deputy in training resigned instead of being fired after making “discriminatory remarks,” according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

On Sept. 12, TCSO was notified by the Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC) that the deputy in training at the academy had made prejudiced remarks about Hispanic and Muslim persons.

The deputy was put on emergency suspension while CJTC investigated. Investigators found the deputy lied during the interview with their investigator.

When the TCSO received the complaint and launched its own internal investigation, the deputy, who was on probation as a new employee, resigned rather than be terminated.

Despite the resignation, the sheriff’s office finished its investigation. The findings were the deputy would have been fired had they not resigned.

TCSO sent CJTC a notice of separation form. The CJTC can decertify law enforcement for misconduct and dishonesty and prevent them from being hired back into law enforcement.

“The conduct and dishonesty of this former employee does not reflect the values of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office or the citizens we serve,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

