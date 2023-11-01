Local

Thursday at 5:30: Tacoma contractor, former housing commissioner leaves families devastated

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Jesse Jones Tacoma contractor

TACOMA, Wash. — Customers of a South Sound construction company called our Jesse Jones desperately looking for help. They wanted to know why a business they paid thousands of dollars to never finished the job.

He was a public servant and a contractor, then his business went bust. Now, his former customers are holding the bag to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

That business pulled in millions, so where’s the money now? That story in Jesse Jones’ investigation on KIRO 7 at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday.

