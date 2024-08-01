Three teen suspects under arrest in Renton robbery

RENTON, Wash. — On Wednesday, the Renton Police Department announced the arrest of three teens suspected of a June 18 armed robbery in the 1100 block of Sunset Boulevard Northeast.

Around 5:21 a.m., police answered calls of a robbery where the victim told police that four people, two of them armed, entered the store, and took the cash registers, alcohol and vape products before leaving the store.

According to police, they spotted the car and gave chase but the suspects got away. The car the suspects were driving was found in Tukwila around 7 a.m.

The same day, Oregon police chased another car with two suspects and arrested a 14 and 15-year-old suspected to be involved in the robbery.

On July 25, a 16-year-old, wearing the same hat seen in surveillance video, was also arrested.

The fourth suspect in the video is still on the loose.

Police are looking to see if the suspects were connected to crimes in other cities.





