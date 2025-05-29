Three shot near Seattle’s Pike Place, one critical

SEATTLE — Three people were injured in a shooting near Seattle’s Pike Place Market Wednesday night.

According to preliminary information from Seattle PD, at least one of the three is in critical condition tonight.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Seattle police are investigating a shooting near 99 Union Street. Three people injured by gunfire. More information to follow. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) May 29, 2025

