Local

Three shot near Seattle’s Pike Place, one critical

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Three shot near Seattle’s Pike Place, one critical
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Three people were injured in a shooting near Seattle’s Pike Place Market Wednesday night.

According to preliminary information from Seattle PD, at least one of the three is in critical condition tonight.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read