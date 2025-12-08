Three separate collisions near Slater Road on I-5 in Bellingham

Three separate collisions have snarled traffic in Whatcom County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The first crash, on southbound Interstate 5 just north of milepost 260, involved a semi-truck and a van.

Aid was sent to the area to provide precautionary care.

The two other collisions were along northbound I-5 near milepost 260 as well, one involving two semi-trucks and the other involving two vehicles.

On I-5 northbound at Slater Rd (MP 260) there is a collision blocking all lanes. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 8, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group