Three separate collisions near Slater Road on I-5 in Bellingham

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
Three separate collisions have snarled traffic in Whatcom County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The first crash, on southbound Interstate 5 just north of milepost 260, involved a semi-truck and a van.

Aid was sent to the area to provide precautionary care.

The two other collisions were along northbound I-5 near milepost 260 as well, one involving two semi-trucks and the other involving two vehicles.

