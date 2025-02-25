Three rescued from car after winds bring tree down on top of car in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire had to pull 3 people out of a car off Aurora Avenue North and Whitman Place N around 6 this evening. Power lines were also knocked down.

KIRO 7 learned that two of the 3 people inside that vehicle were 8 years old. The driver of the vehicle told us off camera says it all happened so fast as they were pulling off Aurora Avenue and the strong winds and heavy rain entered the area.

They say everyone is shaken up, but are physically going to be ok.

Seattle Fire, Police and Seattle Department of Transportation had Whitman Place N shut down for some time as they assessed moving the vehicle and tree off the road.

