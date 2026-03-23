Three people hospitalized because of fire in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people were taken to the hospital because of a fire this weekend.

No word on how they are doing.

According to West Pierce Fire & Rescue, the fire happened at a home on Sunday morning at 85th Street South in Lakewood.

A picture of the damage shared by the fire department shows the charred remains of the home and a carport.

Crews are on scene of a structure fire at the 3200 block of 85th St. S. in Lakewood. Three patients have been transported to area hospitals for further evaluation. Thank you to our partners @lakewoodpd for their support on scene. pic.twitter.com/rxDzkqvcFK — West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) March 22, 2026

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

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