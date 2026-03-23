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Three people hospitalized because of fire in Lakewood

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Lakewood fire
By KIRO 7 News Staff

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people were taken to the hospital because of a fire this weekend.

No word on how they are doing.

According to West Pierce Fire & Rescue, the fire happened at a home on Sunday morning at 85th Street South in Lakewood.

A picture of the damage shared by the fire department shows the charred remains of the home and a carport.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

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