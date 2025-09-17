Three more WA beaches are now safe for swimming

KING COUNTY, Wash. — It is now okay to swim and go in the water at three more Washington beaches.

According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, the bacteria levels have dropped to safe levels at Angle Lake Beach in SeaTac, Juanita Beach in Kirkland, and Lake Wilderness Beach in Maple Valley.

Health officials regularly check water samples for bacteria and toxic algae.

There are currently eight beaches where the water is unsafe to go into:

Cottage Lake

Echo Lake Beach

Gene Coulon Beach

Green Lake – East Beach

Green Lake – West Beach

Houghton Beach

Madison Park

Newcastle Beach

Ignoring the alerts could cause you or your pets to get sick.

For the latest information about water testing in King County, click here.

