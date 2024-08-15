Local

Three kittens saved from kitchen fire in Maple Valley

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

Puget Sound Fire saves 3 kittens in Maple Valley fire

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

MAPLE VALLEY - — Puget Sound Fire saved three kittens from a kitchen fire in Maple Valley.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the 12200 block of Southeast Street.

Puget Sound Fire says its crews found a stovetop fire that charred the kitchen cabinets.

The team extinguished the flames in approximately 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.



©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read