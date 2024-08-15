Three kittens saved from kitchen fire in Maple Valley

MAPLE VALLEY - — Puget Sound Fire saved three kittens from a kitchen fire in Maple Valley.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the 12200 block of Southeast Street.

Puget Sound Fire says its crews found a stovetop fire that charred the kitchen cabinets.

The team extinguished the flames in approximately 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.





