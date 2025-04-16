Three juveniles, one adult arrested after robbery at Haggen; automatic guns recovered

Four people — including three juvenile males and one adult female — were arrested Tuesday following an armed robbery at a Haggen Grocery Store in Auburn, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Police said they were called to the store shortly before 4 p.m. on April 15 after an employee reported being threatened with a gun during a shoplifting incident. The suspect drove away from the scene in a blue Audi A4.

Using city traffic cameras, officers were able to identify the getaway vehicle. They located the car near Lakeland Hills Way Southeast and attempted a traffic stop.

Officers used a Pursuit Intervention Technique, or PIT maneuver, to safely stop the vehicle. All four individuals inside were taken into custody without injury or incident.

During the arrest, one of the juvenile suspects was found carrying three handguns, police said. One of the firearms had been reported stolen. All three guns were equipped with switches that converted them into fully automatic weapons and were fitted with extended magazines.

Auburn guns

The three juveniles were taken to Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center. The adult woman was booked into the Pierce County Jail.

A young child was also found in the vehicle, though officers said they were unaware a child was inside at the time the PIT maneuver was performed. The child was safely released to a family member.

All four suspects were booked on probable cause for first-degree robbery. Additional charges include unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree and possession of a stolen firearm.

Auburn Police detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

