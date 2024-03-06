Three arrested in Kirkland organized retail theft ring, accused of stealing up to $80,000 in product

Three people suspected of being part of an organized retail theft ring and stealing up to $80,000 worth of merchandise in Kirkland are now in custody.

At least two of the three are suspects of stealing clothes from Lululemon at the Village at Totem Lake in January. They’re believed to be the same suspects who broke into a Kirkland apartment around the same time.

In late February, Kirkland Police responded to a robbery at the Lululemon, but this time in Totem Lake. A patrol officer spotted the car and stopped it on I-405. Police recovered $10,000 of leggings in the back seat and arrested the three people inside.

Kirkland Police posted a picture of dozens of pants and leggings still with Lululemon tags on top of a table.

Officers identified one of the suspects as being a prolific organized retail theft suspect. That suspect and the suspects arrested at the January theft are believed to be responsible for targeting Lululemon stores in Kirkland, as well as burglarizing condos in Totem Lake Village.

The suspects were also using stolen cars from Burlington in Skagit County, Issaquah, Kirkland, and Seattle.

The three were booked into the King County Jail and charged with organized retail theft and theft-related crimes.

Three in custody in Kirkland organized retail theft ring (Kirkland Police Department)

