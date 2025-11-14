Three Coast Guard icebreakers dock in Seattle for rare event

SEATTLE — The U.S. Coast Guard hosted a special event at its Seattle base on Thursday, bringing together several ships from the Polar Fleet.

Three Polar-class icebreakers, USCGC Healy (WAGB 20), USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10), and USCGC Storis (WAGB 21) were at the port together.

These three vessels being at port at the same time is a rare occurrence.

The ships are built for tough missions in the Arctic and Antarctic, where they help the Coast Guard in protecting national security and upholding U.S. sovereignty.

They deploy annually for these missions.

The event was held to highlight the critical mission and national importance of these vessels in the polar regions.

