Three-car crash causes backups on SR 18 in Auburn

By KIRO 7 News Staff
AUBURN, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to avoid Eastbound State Route 18 near 312th Street in Auburn.

It’s because of a three-car crash.

There were minor injuries.

Tow trucks are on their way to clear the crash.

The cause is under investigation.

