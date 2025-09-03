Three-car crash causes backups on SR 18 in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to avoid Eastbound State Route 18 near 312th Street in Auburn.

It’s because of a three-car crash.

There were minor injuries.

Tow trucks are on their way to clear the crash.

The cause is under investigation.

This is the collision EB SR 18 near 312th. Thankfully only minor injuries. 3 vehicles involved. Tow trucks should be arriving shortly. Use caution through the area. pic.twitter.com/k9RZpxyfdJ — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) September 3, 2025

