Local

Three-car crash blocks HOV lane near Tacoma Dome

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Crash near Tacoma Dome
By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — The HOV lane on northbound I-5 is blocked at the Tacoma Dome for a three-car crash.

A trooper with the Washington State Patrol says two people are being taken to the hospital.

Both have minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

A tow truck is headed to the area to clear the crash. No word on how long that will take.

All other lanes are open.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read