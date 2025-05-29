Three arrested following string of street racing incidents in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police arrested three people in separate street racing incidents, with two seen allegedly riding their motorcycles at around 120 miles per hour, the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said in a release.

The first incident happened at around 9:41 p.m. on Friday, May 23, when an officer saw an 18-year-old man with a modified muffler on his motorcycle near Factoria Boulevard Southeast and Southeast 38th Street, BPD posted.

Police say he allegedly eluded officers multiple times and was seen going around 120 miles per hour on I-405. He was later arrested by Washington State Patrol (WSP) after he was found under an I-5 overpass on Lakeview Boulevard.

Just after 10 p.m. on Friday, police arrested another 18-year-old man who was allegedly riding his motorcycle at 120 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone, BPD said.

The man was seen riding with four other motorcyclists near Larson Lake in Bellevue and was arrested for street racing, according to police.

A third person was arrested on Monday, May 26, where police say the 16-year-old driver in a black Infinity was allegedly driving recklessly near Phantom Lake.

Bellevue police say he was allegedly linked to a street racing group and he was booked in the King County Youth Detention Center.

