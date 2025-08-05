Three arrested during disruption at Rep. Adam Smith town hall

SEATTLE — Three people were arrested during a disruption at U.S. Representative Adam Smith’s town hall in Renton on Monday.

According to Renton PD, nine protesters took over the stage at the town hall, which was held at Renton Technical College. Police say the participants left the room and went into side rooms as officers got them to disperse. Then, as the participants were leaving, three of the protesters came back and refused to leave.

Police say the three were warned they’d be arrested if they didn’t leave. They didn’t leave and were arrested for trespass and booked into jail.

Congressman Adam Smith (D-Wash.) released the following statement:

“Today’s town hall was intentionally disrupted to attempt to silence a democratic conversation between a Representative and his constituents. This behavior is unacceptable. One of my staff members was physically assaulted during the chaos – an act that crosses every line of civil discourse.“Peaceful protest is protected in our democracy. Violence and coordinated efforts to shut down public dialogue are not. My team and I remain committed to open, respectful engagement with the people of the Ninth District.”

KIRO 7 reached out to Workers Strike Back, the organization that claimed the three participants who were arrested.

Here is their statement:

“Police have arrested three peaceful anti-genocide activists from Workers Strike Back at Democratic Congressmember Adam Smith’s town hall just for chanting. Cops are protecting the actual criminal Adam Smith, who has been funding the genocide & who needs to be on trial for war crimes. Former Seattle City Councilmember will be heading soon to the South Correctional Entity (SCORE), where the activists are being detained, and will hold an emergency press conference at 8:15 pm in solidarity with the activists.”

Congressional candidate Kshama Sawant, who is running against Rep. Adam Smith, spoke outside of the SCORE jail — where the participants were being held — to express her support for the three.

Police have arrested 3 peaceful anti-genocide activists from Workers Strike Back at Democrat Adam Smith's town hall just for chanting. Cops are protecting the actual criminal Adam Smith, who has been funding the genocide & who needs to be on trial for war crimes.



I will be… pic.twitter.com/1hgcjHJWsO — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) August 5, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group