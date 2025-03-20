Three arrested for allegedly trying to bring drugs into Walla Walla State Prison

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Three people in Walla Walla were arrested on Monday after allegedly attempting to bring drugs into the Washington State Penitentiary, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC).

DOC officials said two of those arrested admitted to previous drug deliveries at the prison.

“When drugs make it into prisons, it undermines our core function to rehabilitate,” said Department of Corrections Secretary Tim Lang. “This is a daily issue. It’s a profound threat. So we’re very focused on keeping drugs out,” he said.

The DOC says another person was arrested on Sunday after using a crawling infant to cover the delivery of drugs within the prison.

