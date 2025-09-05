This WSU Cougar football helmet car could be yours

PULLMAN, Wash. — Calling all Cougar football fans! Just in time for the upcoming season, the WSU Surplus Store is auctioning off its electric Cougar Football helmet car.

This will be a silent auction is Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Bidding will start at $800 and can be done in person in our store or via email. Emailed bids can be sent to surplus@wsu.edu and should include your full name, phone number, and bid amount.

The winning bidder will be contacted to coordinate payment and pick up.

The store says that the car has been in storage for a while and is in disrepair. It doesn’t run, so it’ll need to be towed to its new home.

The tires are also flat, and the door from one of the storage compartments has broken off the piano hinge.

The winner will have 10 business days to collect their prize.

©2025 Cox Media Group