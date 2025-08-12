This Tacoma park is getting some serious upgrades

TACOMA, Wash. — Peck Community Sports Park in Tacoma is getting some upgrades.

On Monday, the Park Board approved a $703,232 contract with Fora Landscape Architects to provide design support through the construction of Phase 2 of the ongoing renovation project.

Phase 2 will include a multi-sport field that can be used for soccer, kickball, softball, or baseball, fencing around the field, and a restroom building with storage and equipment check-out space.

Construction is expected to start in summer 2026.

The $4.3 million project is funded by 2014 voter-approved bond dollars and two grants from the Washington State Departments of Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO) and Commerce.

“We want to fulfill Peck’s potential to be a vibrant park that offers children a place to play sports or be active, as well as become a place for families and friends to gather,” said Park Board President Andrea Smith. “And it’s not just about supporting healthy, active lifestyles – it’s about creating equal access to play.”

Phase 1 of the park project, Aaron Pointer Field, opened in January in partnership with Tacoma Public Schools. It serves as home field for Stadium High School’s baseball team and is equipped with batting cages, bullpens, synthetic turf, storage facilities, fencing and ADA-accessible ramps. Aaron Pointer Field also supports lacrosse and soccer.

The field was named for former Park Commissioner Aaron Pointer, who is a former Major League Baseball player and former athletic director who spent decades mentoring kids in sports and life.

Parks Tacoma says that Fora Landscape Architects will also be doing schematic designs for future Phase 3 park development, which will include sports courts, an open lawn, a walking trail, a playground, a wave wheels track, and a garden.

