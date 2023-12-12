‘Think snow!’: Washington ski resorts open this week

As winter weather settles in, Washington ski resorts have started to open.

The Summit at Snoqualmie posted some pictures on Sunday from opening weekend.

The 23/24 season is officially underway! Thanks to everyone who joined us for opening weekend at Summit West and to our amazing team for making it all happen. We're looking forward to another winter full of good times on the snow! pic.twitter.com/qNVxByWHnQ — Summit at Snoqualmie (@SummitSnow411) December 11, 2023

“We’re looking forward to another winter full of good times on the snow!” it wrote.

Summit West is closed on Monday and Tuesday and will reopen for the rest of the week on Wednesday. Each location has unique hours, go here for updates.

“We plan to open more areas as soon as snow depth and conditions allow. The Tubing is on standby as well. Stay tuned for updates this week... And THINK SNOW!” said the summit.

Stevens Pass is set to open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The wait is over! Mother Nature gave us what we needed to open, and we’re ready to get our first turns of the season on Tuesday, December 12 from 9am-4pm. We are so excited to welcome you back! Here’s what to expect as we kick off the 2023/24 ski and ride season: pic.twitter.com/cV8PVbSuv8 — Stevens Pass (@StevensPass) December 10, 2023

Stevens Pass said Daisy, Brooks, and Skyline will be spinning but to expect early-season conditions and limited grooming.

“Please ski and ride with caution. We’ll open additional terrain as conditions allow,” said the pass.

The pass will have dining like the T-Bar, Cascadian Kitchen, Bull’s Tooth, Trailside Snack Shack, and the Foggy Goggle.

The first chair banner break will be on Brooks.

For more information on parking and how to get there, go here.

Opening day at Mt. Baker will be Thursday. Passholder day will be Wednesday.

Mt. Baker said the storm over the weekend dumped 17″ of snow.

“We’ve got a fun and active weekend planned for Dec. 16 & 17 ... Santa will be back on the mountain to take photos with snowboarders and skiers! Check the Santa Photos page for details. And on Sunday, Dec. 17 the Baker Beacon Rally is back! This is a great opportunity to practice and refine your skills to start the season off right,” says Mt. Baker’s website.

For more information on opening day at Mt. Baker, go here.





