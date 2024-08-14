Thief steals Spokane tiny house

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are trying to track down a tiny house thief, seen on surveillance video driving away with the home on Monday afternoon.

The house was in a secure storage facility in the 1900 block of East Francis Avenue.

Police say the suspect got in by cutting a hole in the fence earlier in the day.

In the video the suspect is seen damaging the gate, allowing it to open, and then driving away with the house. The suspect was driving a truck similar to a GMC 1500.

If caught he faces possible charges of 2nd Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Theft and 3rd Degree Malicious Mischief.

If you have any information about the crime you are asked to call Crime Check at 509 456-2233.

