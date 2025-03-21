‘These people need to pay for their crimes’: Federal Way Police investigate a shooting at local gas

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station, involving multiple people, guns, and bullets.

It happened on Sunday around 4:45 a.m. at the ARCO station, along Pacific Highway and 272nd Street.

No one was injured in the shooting, but bullet holes were seen throughout the gas station property. Some of the bullets hit the nearby gas pumps. The owner of the gas station, tells KIRO 7, if a bullet hit a gas line, it likely would have triggered an explosion.

Surveillance video captures the shooting. It shows at least two people standing at the entrance of the gas station before shooting at a silver car parked by one of the pumps. The targeted car drives off. Then a third suspect is seen on surveillance getting out of another car and shooting towards the gas pumps as well.

A spokesperson with Federal Way Police calls the shooting ‘brazen’ and tells KIRO 7. “These people need to pay for their crimes”.

KIRO 7 spoke with Elena, a gas station customer who said she wasn’t surprised by the recent violence.

“I used to live right down the street. Every time I used to come down here, there used to be issues on this corner. Police activity every night. So, it’s not a surprise to me at all,” says Elena.

The owners of the ARCO gas station allege that they sent a letter to police following Sunday’s shooting, writing: ‘This problem isn’t being solved and is getting worse day by day.’

No arrests have been made in this case.





