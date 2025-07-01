These laws go into effect July 1 in WA

Here’s a look at some of the new laws that take effect in Washington state today.

Senate Bill 5104 – Immigration protections

A new law aims to protect workers from coercion by their employer based on immigration status. This bill allows workers to file complaints about threats to the Department of Labor and Industries. Maximum civil penalties range from $1,000 for the first violation to $10,000 for the third.

Senate Bill 5801 – Gas tax

This bill raises the fuel tax by an additional 6 cents per gallon. It’s the first increase of its kind in nearly a decade. You can read more about the tax here.

Senate Bill 5813 – Estate taxes & transfer tax changes

The goal of this bill is to increase funding for education by creating a more progressive rate structure for the capital gains tax and estate tax.

Rates for Washington taxable estates are increased as follows for estates of decedents dying on or after July 1:

Washington Taxable Estate Value

$0 to $1,000,000 – remains at 10%

$1,000,000 to $2,000,000 – increases from 14% to 15%

$2,000,000 to $3,000,000 – increases from 15% to 17%

$3,000,000 to $4,000,000 – increases from 16% to 19%

$4,000,000 to $6,000,000 – increases from 18% to 23%

$6,000,000 to $7,000,000 – increases from 19% to 26%

$7,000,000 to $9,000,000 – increases from 19.5% to 30%

$9,000,000 and up – increases from 20% to 35%

Senate Bill 5583 – Hunting & fishing licenses

This bill raises fees for hunting and fishing licenses by 38%. The proceeds go to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

House Bill 1829 - Tribal warrants enforceability

This bill provides the legal framework for both state and tribal law enforcement agencies to certify tribal warrants as state warrants.

House Bill 1905 – Equal pay & anti-discrimination

This bill updates Washington’s equal pay law to prohibit discrimination based on membership in a protected class, which includes: age, sex, marital status, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, national origin, citizenship status, military status, or disability.

Employers can still vary pay based on education level, work experience, and seniority.

