Texas man sentenced for ATM attacks across Washington

A Texas man who targeted ATM repair technicians in a violent, multi-state robbery scheme, which included several attacks in Washington, has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

Ahmon Hogg, a 23-year-old from Humble, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle after pleading guilty earlier this year to four counts of bank robbery and two counts of attempted bank robbery.

Prosecutors said Hogg and an accomplice disabled ATMs and assaulted technicians who arrived to repair the machines, stealing bags of cash from inside.

U.S. District Judge James L. Robart said the crimes involved planning, coordination, and violence, and cited public safety concerns in imposing the sentence.

Hogg’s co-defendant, Seth Coles Body, a 24-year-old from Houston, was sentenced earlier this month to 10 years in prison.

ATM attacks spanned six states over eight months

According to court records, the pair carried out robberies and attempted robberies across Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Texas, Maine, and Mississippi over eight months, injuring multiple repair technicians and stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Several of the crimes occurred in Washington state, beginning just before Christmas 2024. Prosecutors said the defendants disabled Bank of America ATMs in Renton and Battle Ground, timing the incidents when machines were loaded with cash for the holiday.

The crime spree continued in other states, including a May 2025 robbery in Houston and a June attack in South Portland, Maine, where prosecutors said Hogg beat a technician so severely he nearly lost consciousness.

The men were arrested later that month during a traffic stop in Mississippi. Investigators recovered cash and stolen firearms from their vehicle.

Both defendants were ordered to pay nearly $770,000 in restitution to victims and banks.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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