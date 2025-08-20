Temporary restraining order issued for release of Koberger public records regarding crime scene pics

MOSCOW, Idaho. — The city of Moscow was served a notice of a restraining order to temporarily halt the release of additional public records related to the University of Idaho murders case.

The family of Madison Mogen, one of the students killed by Bryan Kohberger in an off-campus house in 2022, sued the city of Moscow to stop the release of crime scene photos.

This came after the city of Moscow released redacted photos of inside the King Road home after the quadruple murders. Some photos were blurred and others showed the inside of the home with minuscule or no blood in the photos.

The family does not want crime scene photos of their daughter released. Other victims’ families have publicly said the same sentiments, though it’s unclear if they have filed any kind of legal action to block the release of these photos.

The restraining order is for Latah County (where the crime took place), Ada County (where Kohberger appeared in court) and the city of Moscow (where the crime took place).

On August 15, 2025, Idaho Second District Judge Marshall issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the City’s release of any images, audio, or video depicting the inside of Madison Mogen’s bedroom until a hearing on the preliminary injunction may be held.

Judge Marshall found that major portions of what had been released did not constitute an unwarranted invasion of privacy, according to the city of Moscow.

However, Judge Marshall stated that there are portions of videos and photographs in their redacted form, specifically including unreleased bodycam video, that “could constitute an unwarranted invasion of privacy at this time.”

“While the Temporary Restraining Order only applied to Madison Mogen’s bedroom, the City will not provide any further releases of photographs or videos depicting the inside of any of the victims’ bedrooms until the matter is fully reviewed and decided by the Court,” the city said.

