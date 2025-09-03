Temporary fix for White River Bridge in the works

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The state hopes to have one lane open on the White River Bridge by mid to late September.

The plan is to make and install five temporary braces along the damaged sections of the bridge. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will install each brace as it is made. This will help disperse the load on the bridge and make it safe for travel.

WSDOT hopes to open one lane of alternating traffic in the middle of the bridge next month. Traffic will be controlled by a signal at either end.

Engineers are working on a long-term plan for a permanent fix. Two-lane traffic will not be restored until that fix is made. There is no timeline at this point.

Drivers faced with 38-mile detour for White River Bridge

Until the single lane opens, drivers will be faced with a 38-mile detour.

The 76-year-old bridge was damaged earlier this month when an over-height truck hit it.

