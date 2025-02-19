Teens exchange gunfire near Rainier Beach High School; suspects flee in black Tesla

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that happened across the street from Rainier Beach High School, at 9061 Seward Park Avenue South, around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a 911 caller reported, “Two teens just shot a gun.” Officers who responded to the scene found shell casings and damage to nearby buildings.

Police detained three suspects at the scene.

Officers noted that the three individuals were seen hiding their hands as if they had weapons. However, no firearms were recovered.

Two other suspects, believed to be juveniles, remain at large. Investigators say these suspects were likely firing at the three detained individuals before fleeing southbound in a black Tesla.

No injuries were reported.

Among those detained, a 17-year-old male was arrested after police discovered he had a no-bail felony warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle. King County Juvenile Court issued the warrant on February 11.

He has been booked into juvenile detention at the Children & Family Justice Center.

Detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are assisting with the ongoing investigation.





