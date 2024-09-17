Teen suspect arrested in January homicide of Tacoma 16-year-old

Tacoma Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old that occurred in January.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of East Portland Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m. on January 25 following reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found the teenage victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers provided medical aid before the teen was transported to a local hospital.

The 16-year-old later died from his injuries on January 31, prompting police to investigate the case as a homicide.

After months of investigation, police identified a suspect on September 6, and Pierce County Juvenile Court issued a warrant for first-degree murder.

The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody on September 16, with assistance from the King County Sheriff’s Office.

