Teen stabs another teen over alcohol, marijuana dispute in Kitsap County

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested after being accused of stabbing another teen during a meeting to buy marijuana and alcohol, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the stabbing on Thursday at around 11:15 p.m.

The suspect arranged with the 16-year-old victim to meet up to buy alcohol and marijuana in Port Orchard through Snapchat.

The two met up for the exchange at a local convenience store on SE Lund Avenue, near Jackson Avenue SE, with another teen present.

When the 16-year-old had marijuana but no alcohol, a fight broke out.

The 15-year-old stabbed one of the other teens in the chest during the fight.

The 15-year-old was arrested, and the injured 16-year-old was taken to a hospital in Tacoma with serious injuries.

The victim is expected to recover.

