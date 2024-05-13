Teen shot multiple times after an argument in Seattle neighborhood

SEATTLE — A 13-year-old girl was shot multiple times following an altercation with her boyfriend in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood in Seattle.

On Saturday around 10:30 p.m., Seattle police responded to 911 calls of shot fired.

When police arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound to each leg and immediately provided aid.

Seattle Fire Department (SFD) transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

According to police, there was a dispute between the victim’s boyfriend and her family before the suspect grabbed a gun and began to fire.

No information was provided on the suspect and his whereabouts.

The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is leading the investigation and asks anyone with information about the incident to call SPD’s Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.





