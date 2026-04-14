Teen shot in the back near Atlantic City boat ramp in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says someone shot a 17-year-old in the back near the Atlantic City Boat ramp in the Rainier Beach neighborhood.

Someone called 911 around 3:30 a.m. after hearing gunshots near Seward Park Avenue South.

Officers arrived and found bullet casings. While there, dispatch advised that King County Sheriff’s Office deputies were with a 17-year-old boy in the Skyway neighborhood, who’d been shot. The teen said it happened near Seward Park in Seattle.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

According to detectives, the teen was in a car with two other boys, ages 13 and 17, and an unidentified driver. They were driving on Seward Park Avenue South when they heard gunshots. Suddenly, the teen realized he’d been hit. The driver then drove the teens to Skyway, dropped them off, and left the area.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be leading the investigation and will work to determine what led to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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