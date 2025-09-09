Teen missing from Seattle for over a week

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 16-year-old has been missing from Seattle for more than a week.

Alejandro Paz went missing on September 1.

Authorities believe he could be staying somewhere in the Seattle area.

Alejandro is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Seattle Police Department at 206-625-5011.

