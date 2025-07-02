Teen hiker dies after falling 30 feet at Falls Creek

CARSON, Wash. — A 17-year-old girl died after falling about 30 feet at the Falls Creek Falls waterfall.

It’s a popular hiking area north of Carson, Washington.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office says the department got a text to 911 about the fall on Friday afternoon, just before 1:30 p.m.

A search and rescue crew pulled the hiker out of the water and drove her in an ambulance to a Life Flight helicopter that was waiting for her.

The sheriff’s office says she eventually died from her injuries at a hospital in Portland.

