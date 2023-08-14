Teen drowns while attempting to swim across Cowlitz River

A male teen drowned while attempting to swim across the Cowlitz River Saturday, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, deputies along with the Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue and the Cowlitz County Dive Team responded to the report of a 15-year-old male struggling to swim in the Cowlitz River near the area of Lexington.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Department, three youths were attempting to cross the river and when they realized how strong the current was, they turned around to swim back.

When two of the swimmers struggled to make it back, a bystander jumped into the water to assist.

The bystander was able to help one of the males, while the other disappeared under the water.

Responding crews launched a boat to search for the missing teen, finding the boy within minutes.

The teen was later identified as Zander Medina, 15, of Longview.

