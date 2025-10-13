Teen arrested for hit-and-run, reckless driving on West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a teenager after a hit-and-run crash on the West Seattle Bridge this weekend.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, a patrol officer saw a car speeding without headlights across the West Seattle Bridge.

Police say the speeding car then crashed into another car going in the same direction.

A 45-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were in the car that was hit; police confirmed they only had minor injuries.

The speeding car kept going before hitting a barrier at the Delridge Way Southwest off-ramp, disabling the car.

At first, the car’s occupants ran off, but they came back while police were investigating.

Police arrested the driver, a 17-year-old boy, for hit and run and reckless driving.

Two of the passengers had minor injuries and were treated by Seattle firefighters before being taken to the hospital.

Police also issued the teen driver a citation for failure to provide insurance, and having mismatched license plate and car registration.

Officers released him from custody to a family member at the Southwest Precinct.

Police confirmed they impounded the teen’s car because it was significantly damaged.

©2025 Cox Media Group